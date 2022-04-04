Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $38,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 222,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $2,032,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.85. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

