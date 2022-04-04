Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.56.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $145,139,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.