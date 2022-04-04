Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Electronics worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 691,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

