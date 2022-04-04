Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $420.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

