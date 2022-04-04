Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Joseph Scheeren Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VACC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at $9,444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vaccitech by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

