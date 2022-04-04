Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 11,905 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $138.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

