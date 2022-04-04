Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.