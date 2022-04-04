Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $744,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 255.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $188.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.42. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

