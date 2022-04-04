Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $993,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.44 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

