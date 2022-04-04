Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.13 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

