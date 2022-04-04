Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $107.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40.

