VAULT Trading Down 7.2% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $747,016.63 and approximately $957.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,442 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

