VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VectivBio by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

