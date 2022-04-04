Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Shares of VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38.
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
