Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.