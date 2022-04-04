Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $5.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

VNTR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 184,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

