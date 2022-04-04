Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

