Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.
About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.