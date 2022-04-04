Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

