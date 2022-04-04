Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.85 on Monday. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

