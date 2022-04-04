Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

