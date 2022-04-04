Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 13,640 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 17.61 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.