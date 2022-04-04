Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $89.42. 110,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

