Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.92. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,954. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

