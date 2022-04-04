Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.24. 82,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

