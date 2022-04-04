Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $409,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,316 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

