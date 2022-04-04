Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $118.98. 16,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,694. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.