Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.