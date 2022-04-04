Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

