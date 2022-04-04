Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,299 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 15,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,822. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

