Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.25. 9,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.