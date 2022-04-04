Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,718 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,863. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

