Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.