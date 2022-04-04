Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.73.
VSCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
