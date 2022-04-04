Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.73.

VSCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

