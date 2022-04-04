Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Sells $36,955.10 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

