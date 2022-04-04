Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Sells $36,955.10 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Vince Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
