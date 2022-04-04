Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

