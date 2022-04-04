Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

