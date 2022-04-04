Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,650,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,870,000.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

