Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,015,190.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.