Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

