Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,942,492 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.