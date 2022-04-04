W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $60.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

