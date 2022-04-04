W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $60.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.