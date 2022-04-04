W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.