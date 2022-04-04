W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

