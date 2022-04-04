WABnetwork Hits Market Cap of $79,227.12 (WAB)

WABnetwork (WAB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $79,227.12 and $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00109074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

