Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.