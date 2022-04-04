Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

