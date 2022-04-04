Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $120.42 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00206462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.00409468 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.