Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €113.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.00 ($110.99).

Shares of Varta stock opened at €89.96 ($98.86) on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

