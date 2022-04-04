Warby Parker (WRBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY):

3/30/2022 – Warby Parker is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/23/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00.

3/18/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00.

2/17/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WRBY opened at $32.87 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78.

Get Warby Parker Inc alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.