Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells $382,500.00 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

