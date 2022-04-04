Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 10,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 843,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 588.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 99,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.