Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $906.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.